Governor Wolf awards 5.5 million dollars for healthy foods at Elementary Schools

Governor Tom Wolf announced today that more than 220 Elementary Schools will receive grants totaling almost 5.5 million dollars in efforts to provide students with fresh fruits and vegetables during the school day.

“Children are better prepared to learn when they have access to healthy food choices during their day. By expanding breakfast programs, offering reduced-price meals, and providing fresh produce, we’re improving the conditions to help students succeed,” said Governor Wolf.

The program, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program (FFVP), is in place to create healthier school environments by providing healthier food choices, expanding the variety of fruits and vegetables students experience, increasing fruit and vegetable consumption, and positively impacting students’ present and future.

“Fresh fruits and vegetables provide vital nutrients to growing children. These grants are another way to help address food security in our schools, while also providing an opportunity to teach students how to make smart nutritious choices,” said Education Secretary Pedro Rivera.

Funding priority is given to the schools with the highest rates of students eligible for free and reduced-price meals. Those awarded the grant are required to spend a majority of the grant on the purchase of fresh fruits and vegetables, and must develop a plan to establish partnerships to reduce other costs. Schools are also required to provide nutritional education to students, but cannot use FFVP funding to purchase nutrition education materials.

Visit Pennsylvania’s Department of Education’s School Nutrition Programs Website for a complete list the schools awarded the 2019 grant.