Governor Wolf calls for eviction relief implementation

PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 19: Governor of Pennsylvania Tom Wolf speaks on stage during Pennsylvania Conference For Women at Pennsylvania Convention Center on November 19, 2015 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Marla Aufmuth/Getty Images for Pennsylvania Conference for Women)

As hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians continue to accumulate rent and mortgage debt, Governor Tom Wolf has asked the general assembly to implement a relief program.

The governor, along with housing advocates, hosted a press conference. Governor Wolf said that if the current relief program is not fixed, more families could face homelessness by the first of the year.

“There is no reason any Pennsylvanian under any circumstance should struggle for housing/shelter. I have asked the general assembly to pass legislation to place a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures,” said Governor Tom Wolf ,(D), Pennsylvania.

The governor’s call to action comes after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s eviction moratorium expired in May.