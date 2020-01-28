Governor Wolf calls on lawmakers to increase minimum wage in Pennsylvania

Governor Tom Wolf is calling again on lawmakers to increase the state’s minimum wage.

Today, Wolf proposed raising the minimum wage to $12 an hour beginning July 1st, with annual 50 cent increases until reaching $15 an hour in 2026. He says a full-time, year-round minimum wage worker earns less than $16,000 annually, less than the federal poverty threshold for a family of two.

“Pennsylvania’s embarrassingly low minimum wage, and it’s outdated overtime rules, are behind most of the nation ad they’re hurting the working families. Hardworking people deserve the dignity of supporting themselves.” Gov. Wolf said.

The governor adding at $15 an hour, nearly 93,000 adults will leave medicaid and workers will generate more than $300 in state tax revenue in 2026.