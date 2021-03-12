Governor Wolf commits to phasing out gas tax, announces commission to develop funding solutions

Governor Tom Wolf is looking to ease the pain at the pump for Pennsylvanians. On Friday, the governor proposed a plan to phase out the state’s gas tax.

Residents in the commonwealth pay 58 cents a gallon, which is the second highest state gas tax in the country. Gas tax money is used to build the roads and bridges in the state. Governor Wolf says the gas tax is becoming an unreliable source of funding as new technology is created.

On Friday, Governor Tom Wolf signed an executive order establishing the Transportation Revenue Options Commission.

“Phasing out the burdensome gas tax, coupled with seeking long-term reliable funding solutions that will keep pace with our infrastructure needs, deserves a close examination.” Governor Tom Wolf

He says as fuel efficient cars and technologies are created, reliance on the gas tax for state revenue is less and less dependable.

“Any additional funding alternatives should be very carefully evaluated as to their ability to be efficiently implemented, to make sure they are accepted by the public, to make sure they are allocated fairly and fully to transportation needs, and to ensure that they are resistant to fraud and evasion.” said Jim Garrity, spokesperson with AAA.

Some residents say the state’s gas price have been too high for too long.

“They are crazy. I just can’t believe that since I was a kid to now that gas prices have been over $3. I mean, that is traveling, people even going to work. I think that they are pretty much just going to work for the gas prices.” said Sarah, an Erie resident.

Ohio’s gas tax is 22 cents less than Pennsylvania. Some residents are even crossing over into Ohio to get those cheaper gas prices.

“I have been there, you know, a little load trip with a friend and get some gas and come back. You are pretty much in the same boat after that.” said Melissa Cratty, an Erie resident.

The commission will have its first meeting by March 25th and a report of commission activities will be submitted to the governor before August 1st.