Governor Wolf condemns violence in D.C., disinformation campaign that sparked riots

Governor Tom Wolf condemned the violent riots in Washington, D.C. and the actions of Republican legislators who incited those riots by perpetuating a deliberate disinformation campaign following the 2020 General Election. The governor released the followed statement:

“Today, President Trump’s supporters attempted a coup. This was the direct result of a deliberate disinformation campaign by Republicans from the President down to legislators in Pennsylvania. They lied about the results of the election. They lied about voter fraud. They lied about my administration and other governors. They lied about the administration of the election here in Pennsylvania and across the country. On November 3, we had a remarkably well-run election despite historic challenges. Eight of the nine Republican members of Congress from Pennsylvania lied about our election in an attempt to pledge fealty to President Trump. Republican legislators enabled this every step of the way. They’ve held show trials to gin up President Trump’s supporters. They’ve intentionally spread disinformation. The actions of Republicans in Pennsylvania and across the country have led to violence. It is their fault. There should be no equivocation. It is past time for Republicans to stop lying and tell their supporters the truth. President Trump lost. The election was fair. President Trump received fewer votes. That’s it. We have had a peaceful transfer of power every election cycle in our nation’s history but because of the actions of Republicans, we can no longer say that. I am disgusted but I will keep fighting to make our democracy stronger.”