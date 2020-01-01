Governor Wolf declares Jan. 2020 Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month in PA

Gov. Tom Wolf has officially declared January 2020 Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month in Pennsylvania with the Senate also making a proclamation.

For the entire month, members of the Pennsylvania Ski Areas Association (SkiPA) are offering special discounts on learn to ski packages, which makes it affordable and convenient for first-timers to get started and hit the PA slopes.

“The Pennsylvania ski resorts are dedicated to providing diverse winter recreational opportunities to help families spend quality time outdoors together, said Linda Irvin, Executive Director, Pennsylvania Ski Areas Association. “Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month is a perfect time for families to learn a new winter sport and take advantage of tremendous savings.”

First-time skiers or snowboarders will receive a $5 discount off an adult or child midweek Learn to Ski and Snowboard Package at any SkiPA resort.

Package includes beginner lift ticket, rental equipment and beginner group lesson. You can visit https://www.skipa.com/deals/learn-to-ski-and-snowboard to download a coupon.

The following SkiPA resorts also have dedicated January Learn to Ski and Snowboard specials:

Bear Creek Mountain, Lehigh Valley

Bear Creek is making it easy to learn with a “Single-User Package,” which includes three lift tickets, three beginner lessons and three rentals for $145. The package is valid any date through January 31, 2020 for a single user only.

Blue Mountain Resort, Palmerton

Available at $194, Blue Mountain’s Family & Friend’s package includes rentals, lesson and beginner lift ticket for three people. Must be six years and older.

Camelback Mountain Resort, Tannersville

Beginners can enjoy a Learn to Ski package deal, which includes a 90-minute lesson, rentals and lower mountain lift ticket for $100 Midweek and $119 during weekends and holiday periods.

Elk Mountain, Union Dale

Elk’s January Learn to Ski or Snowboard package includes a beginner lift ticket, first-time lesson and equipment rental for $55 midweek and $70 on weekends/holidays. Snowboard package is $62 midweek and $72 on weekends/holidays.

Jack Frost/Big Boulder, Blakeslee

Beginners can take advantage of a $50 Learn to Ski/Ride package every Tuesday in January (excluding January 1). Package includes a restricted lift ticket, lesson and rental. Not valid for the SnowMonsters children’s program.

Laurel Mountain Resort, Boswell

Ski and snowboard every Friday night from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. for just $45 for a lift ticket and rental. And, take advantage of a 60-minute group lesson Fridays for just $20.

Liberty Mountain Resort, Carroll Valley

Learn to ski or snowboard for only $55 on Thursdays all January. Packages include a beginner lift ticket, rental, helmet and a beginner lesson.

Mount Pleasant of Edinboro, Cambridge Springs

Mount Pleasant features a Snokids and Snoparents learning program, which features a six-week learning program including all-day lift tickets and group lessons at $160. Rentals are $50 additional for the season.

Roundtop Mountain Resort, Lewisberry

Roundtop is offering $55 Learn to Ski or Snowboard packages every Thursday in January. The package includes a beginner lift ticket, class lesson and rental equipment. No reservation is needed. Purchase at any ticket window.

Seven Springs Mountain Resort, Seven Springs

First-time skiers and snowboarders ages 8 and up, can take advantage of Seven Spring’s Fun-Based Learning System, which utilizes sculpted snow to create a fun learning environment. Learn to Ski packages are $124 Midweek or $147 Weekend and include lift ticket, rental and a 1.5-hour lesson.

Shawnee Mountain, Shawnee-on-Delaware

January 10 is National Learn a Snow Sport Day. To celebrate, Shawnee is offering 100 introductory Learn to Ski or Snowboard packages for $29, which includes beginner lift ticket, lesson and rental. This is limited to the first 100 guests and must be purchased online in advance. Shawnee will also offer an $85 Learn to Ski and Snowboard special Jan. 2 through Jan. 31(excluding Jan. 18 and 19). The package includes lift ticket, rental and beginner group lesson. Bring a Friend and receive 50% off your same day lift ticket when you sign them up for a first-time lesson. Available any midweek day at the ski school desk.

Ski Big Bear, Lackawaxen

Beginners can take advantage of discounted Learn to Ski & Snowboard packages on Mondays and Thursdays through January for just $75. Package includes one full day lift ticket (surface lifts only), rental package and one-hour group lesson. Reservations are required. No other discounts apply. Additionally, purchase a Learn to Ski & Snowboard package in January and receive $10 off a regular/jr full day lift ticket.

Spring Mountain, Spring Mount

Spring Mountain’s Learn to Ski & Board packages are available for ages six and up and include a beginner lesson, lift ticket and rental for $60 weekdays/non-holidays and $75 weekends/holidays.

Tussey Mountain All Seasons, Boalsburg

Tussey is celebrating Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month with two special days of greatly discounted rates. Available Tuesday, January 21 and 28, beginners can purchase a Learn to Ski or Snowboard package for $35 per person, which includes a one-hour beginner lesson, lift ticket and rental equipment. Lessons are available at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Whitetail Resort, Mercersburg

Learn to Ski or Snowboard packages are available every Thursday in January, starting Jan. 2, for only $55. Free childcare will also be provided with the purchase of a package. Packages include a beginner lift ticket, rental and beginner lesson.