Governor Wolf delivers 2020/2021 budget; calls upon PA Legislature to tackle gun violence, student debt and toxic schools

Governor Wolf delivered his 2020/2021 budget today and also called upon Pennsylvania Legislature to tackle gun violence, student debt, and toxic schools, among other issues.

“This year, I believe we have an opportunity to make enormous progress towards delivering on William Penn’s vision for what Pennsylvania could be,” said Governor Tom Wolf. “After five years of tough decisions and necessary investments, we have guided our commonwealth out of crisis and put Pennsylvania back on a path to prosperity. But we have a long way to travel.”

“The work ahead will call upon our determination, our creativity, and our courage. But because we cannot build what we cannot envision, today we can begin by imagining the Pennsylvania we can create together—not for some far-off future generation, but for the people we came here to serve—right now.”

Early Education

The governor is calling for funding that will boost slots in programs like Pre-K Counts, Head Start and Early Intervention, while increasing incentives to encourage and retain child care workers and teachers.

The governor is seeking a statewide expansion to full-day kindergarten to ensure every child—regardless of school district residence—is given the opportunity to engage in a full continuum of educational programming during a critical time in childhood.

K-12 Funding and Reform

The governor is seeking $100 million for basic education and $25 million for special education funding.

The governor is seeking comprehensive Charter School Law reform to help ensure all public schools in our Commonwealth are providing high-quality education to every child. This reform will make another $280 million available for school districts.

Higher Education

Governor Wolf is creating a new $200 million scholarship program through the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) that will help more Pennsylvanians earn a degree with fewer loans, while encouraging educated young people to build their lives in Pennsylvania.

Governor Wolf is also proposing funding to support PASSHE’s education redesign that will make our state school system competitive and modern.

Governor Wolf is also investing $60 million with PHEAA for increases in grants for Pennsylvania students.

Supporting Workers and Improving the Workforce

Governor Wolf is proposing an increase in the minimum wage to $12 per hour on July 1, 2020, with annual increases to $15 per hour by July 1, 2026.

Governor Wolf’s budget supports recommendations made by the Command Center that work toward the creation of a better climate for businesses and employees. A new $12 million grant program will allow the Commonwealth to fund projects tailored to addressing issues that have been identified as obstacles to employment—transportation, child care, re-entry, licensure and training.

Governor Wolf’s budget also requests a $2 million increase in funding to the Workforce and Economic Development Network of Pennsylvania, which assists companies with providing incumbent employees with training, encouraging them to build their workforce.

Governor Wolf’s budget funds PAsmart and Career and Technical Education to continue Pennsylvania’s progress with building a stronger workforce and preparing students with the knowledge and hands-on skills to succeeds in jobs that will grow the economy.

Investing in Jobs and Innovation, Creating a Stronger, Fairer Business Climate

Governor Wolf’s budget makes $12.35 million in targeted investments, distributed through key partners, which will serve as a catalyst to create an ecosystem in our Commonwealth for innovation to thrive. Building on the successful launch of the PA Business One-Stop Shop, this budget proposal cements Governor Wolf’s dedication to creating the friendliest entrepreneurial environment in the country.

The governor’s budget advances his mission to grow jobs and make Pennsylvania the most business-friendly state in the nation. Leveraging economic development wins such as Shell, UPS, Amazon, and PhilaPort have helped create jobs, stimulate the economy and raise Pennsylvania’s profile throughout the world. Last year the Commonwealth exported more than $650 million in goods, brought in about $46 million in tax revenue, and PhilaPort officially opened its first new terminal in over 45 years.

Governor Wolf is calling for corporate tax reform through closing the Delaware Loophole and a decreasing to the corporate net income tax to 5.99 by 2025.

Reducing Gun Violence and Keeping Pennsylvanians Safe

Governor Wolf is calling on the legislature to pass comprehensive background checks for all gun purchases, a red flag law, improved lost and stolen gun reporting requirements, safe storage practices, and legislation to ban ghost guns.

Governor Wolf’s budget directs $6 million in funding to evidence-based gun violence prevention programs through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency and $4 million to the Philadelphia Gun Violence Task Force that will support initiatives to eliminate all types of violence, including gun violence.

Protecting and Supporting Pennsylvanians

Governor Wolf’s budget commits more than $24 million to this vision by directing funding to programs that assist Pennsylvanians with moving off waiting lists and into community programs.

Governor Wolf supports the expansion of programs that have shown success, such as the Court Appointed Special Assistant Advocate program and the Pennsylvania Agriculture Surplus System.

Governor Wolf’s budget backfills federal funding cuts to ensure vulnerable Pennsylvanians are gaining, not losing, support.

Governor Wolf is proposing $5.1 million to several Human Services program areas for increased staff to support workloads and complete timely, accurate inspections of facilities.

Investing in Environmental Protection and Our Natural Resources

Governor Wolf’s budget seeks to protect and restore our shared environment through a $2.5 million increase in funding for core initiatives within the Department of Environmental Protection and $2.5 million in funding for more state park and forest rangers.

Governor Wolf is also seeking the implementation of a $1 per ton tipping fee for the Hazardous Sites Cleanup Fund, which is facing a phase-out of its existing funding source. Finally, the governor recognizes that growth must be balanced with safety.

Governor Wolf is also asking the legislature to pass legislation that increases safety during the construction and operation of pipelines.

Investments in Repairing and Improving our Infrastructure

Governor Wolf’s budget includes plans to make more than $1 billion available to combat lead, asbestos, and other contaminants.

Governor Wolf is also continuing to pursue $4.5 billion in funding through his Restore Pennsylvania plan, which will be used to upgrade and make repairs to Pennsylvania’s aging infrastructure.

Below are downloadable PDF’s of Governor Wolf’s 2020 budget themes and budget address:

You can find more information on Governor Wolf’s budget at budget.pa.gov.