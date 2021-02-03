Governor Wolf includes the Erie Community College in 2021 budget proposal address calling for a greater investment in higher education

Governor Wolf included the Erie Community College in his 2021 budget proposal address while calling for a greater investment in higher education.

In response to Governor Wolf’s proposal, some county officials said that the community college is on track to open in the Fall of 2021.

The investment confirms the Erie Community College as the 15th in the state and the first community college created in the last 27 years.

County Councilman Carl Anderson was impressed that the state will match the county’s investment in the community college.

Anderson said that the amount of money the governor proposed in the budget is 100% of what was requested by the county.

“This then puts us in the budget as the other community colleges are continually moving forward and it’s not something that we will have to continuously fight for. It will be provided in future budgets,” said Carl Anderson, Chairman of the Erie County Council.

Anderson said that this is an exciting time for the Erie community as we look ahead to the community college opening this Fall.