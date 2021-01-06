Governor Wolf issues statement condemning violent riots in Washington

Governor Tom Wolf issued a statement on Wednesday condemning the violent riots in Washington D.C.

The statement reads:

“Today, President Trump’s supporters attempted a coup. This was the direct result of a deliberate disinformation campaign by Republicans from the President down to legislators in Pennsylvania. They lied about the results of the election. They lied about voter fraud. They lied about my administration and other governors. They lied about the administration of the election here in Pennsylvania and across the country. On November 3, we had a remarkably well-run election despite historic challenges.

“Eight of the nine Republican members of Congress from Pennsylvania lied about our election in an attempt to pledge fealty to President Trump.

“Republican legislators enabled this every step of the way. They’ve held show trials to gin up President Trump’s supporters. They’ve intentionally spread disinformation.

“The actions of Republicans in Pennsylvania and across the country have led to violence. It is their fault. There should be no equivocation.

“It is past time for Republicans to stop lying and tell their supporters the truth. President Trump lost. The election was fair. President Trump received fewer votes. That’s it.

“We have had a peaceful transfer of power every election cycle in our nation’s history but because of the actions of Republicans, we can no longer say that. I am disgusted but I will keep fighting to make our democracy stronger.”

Governor Tom Wolf