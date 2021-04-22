Governor Wolf issues statement on President Biden’s pledge to reduce CO2 emissions

Governor Tom Wolf issued a statement today on President Biden’s announcement to reduce CO2 emissions.

The president’s plan, which aims to reduce U.S. greenhouse gas pollution by 50-52 percent from 2005 levels in 2030, aligns with the governor’s priorities to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

In January 2019, Governor Wolf signed an executive order to set Pennsylvania’s first statewide climate goals, aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 26 percent by 2025 and by 80 percent by 2050, compared to 2005 levels.

The governor also recently announced the largest government solar energy commitment in the country.