Governor Wolf kicks off holidays with Capitol Christmas tree lighting

With Pennsylvanians urged to stay home for the holidays, Governor Tom Wolf today released photos and a video celebrating the lighting of the 2020 Capitol Christmas Tree on the front steps of the state Capitol Building.



“Today we celebrate the lighting of Pennsylvania’s Capitol Christmas Tree,” Gov. Wolf said. “This beautiful tree is a sign of hope. A symbol of peace around the world. And a reminder that better days are ahead.”

The Capitol Christmas Tree is a 20-foot Douglas fir from Crystal Spring Tree Farm in Lehighton, Carbon County. It is decorated with more than 1,000 LED lights and surrounded by fencing and garland crafted by the Department of General Services maintenance staff.



To reduce the spread of COVID-19, all Capitol Christmas trees are outside this year and a public ceremony was not held.

Other outdoor trees are located at Soldiers Grove and outside of the Governor’s Residence. Pennsylvania’s are encouraged to drive by the trees to enjoy the decorations from their vehicle.

“While we are celebrating the holidays a little differently this year, the Capitol Christmas Tree will still serve as a symbol of the joy and happiness the holidays bring,” Gov. Wolf said. “I encourage everyone to admire and take in the beauty of the tree and decorations as you reflect on what this season means to you.”



The Capitol Steps, Soldiers’ Grove and Governor’s Residence Trees will be lit daily from 5:00 p.m. to midnight. All trees will be lit daily through Jan. 8, 2021.