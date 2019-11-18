Governor Wolf leads rally pushing for shorter probation sentences

Governor Wolf is helping lead a rally at the Capitol today, pushing for changes in the state’s probation system.

Pennsylvania is one of just eight states where probation can last up to the maximum sentence of an offense.

Governor Wolf is pushing for shorter probation sentences and ending the practice of putting people in jail for minor probationary violations.

“Punishment should not be endlessly punitive. We need to eliminate excessively lengthy probation sentences and create a system that allows all Pennsylvanians to succeed,” said Governor Tom Wolf, (D), Pennsylvania.

According to the state Department of Corrections, the number of adults in the Commonwealth under post-incarceration supervision has now increased, despite the state’s crime rate going down.