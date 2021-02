FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo Gov. Tom Wolf speaks during a news conference at City Hall in Philadelphia. Wolf says he is now in favor of legalizing marijuana for recreational use and is asking lawmakers to consider it. Wolf’s announcement Wednesday, Sept. 25 advances his position from December, when he signaled that he was open to taking a look at it as it gathered popularity and momentum, particularly in bordering states. Before last winter, he had dismissed the idea. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Earlier today Governor Wolf presented a budget close to $38 billion dollars.

Wolf hoped to accomplish this by increasing the personal income tax and legalizing marijuana.

The governor acknowledged that it will take bipartisan support, something some leading Republicans said they are reluctant to give.

Wolf also continued his push for a natural gas service tax and called for increased spending of one billion dollars.

The budget must be passed by June 30th.