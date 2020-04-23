Governor Wolf provides new information on how Pennsylvania will re-open after COVID-19

Counties in Northwestern Pennsylvania could be among the first to see a relaxing of the state’s COVID-19 restrictions.

That is according to Governor Wolf who provided new information on how the state will reopen during an update tonight.

It’s important to note that Governor Wolf said he was thinking of counties “as far as McKeen County.”

Governor Wolf did not mention Erie county by name. Residents we spoke with have had mixed feelings over the possibility that parts of the state could soon reopen, since the virus continues to spread.

On Wednesday night, Governor Wolf announced that state looks to being easing some pandemic restrictions on May 8th.

“We will not just be flipping a switch and going from closed to open and ultimately the virus is going to set the timeline, not us. There’s no single tool that’s going to determine re-openings,” said Governor Wolf.

A plan will be handled in three phases; red, green and yellow.

The entire commonwealth is still under a red stage meaning all residents are ordered to stay at home while life sustaining businesses remain open.

A yellow phase will lift some restrictions which could allow stores to re-open with precautionary measures in place.

“Make it very strict on people and tell people if you’re not wearing a mask you can’t go out. I think we need to have strict regulations on coming out in the public that we’re not only keeping ourselves safe, but everyone else around us,” Barry Ebright, Erie Resident.

Once regions reach a green phase, Governor Wolf looks to lift the stay at home order, but people will still have to follow CDC and Health Department guidelines.

The first counties to see an easing of restrictions would be those with fewer than 50 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people for 14 days.

“Just take it slow, not super fast but we have to get things going. People need to get back to work. We have to get things going,” said Judah Friend, East Springfield Resident.

A ban on large gatherings like gyms, casinos and entertainment venues will remain until further notice.