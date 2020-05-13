Governor Wolf recognizes Erie Playhouse for their hard work during COVID-19 pandemic

Governor Tom Wolf is giving the Erie Playhouse a shout out for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the pandemic began, the Erie Playhouse assembled a team of 17 volunteers to start mass producing face masks for the community.

Kate Neubert-Lechner, the Executive Director of the Erie Playhouse, says that it was the Council of the Arts who told the Governor’s office about the project.

This prompted Governor Wolf to share several photos on social media saying “I am so proud of every Pennsylvania who has helped their neighbors during COVID-19.”

“To see that recognition yesterday was really tremendous. To know that something we’re doing here in Erie, Pennsylvania was noble enough that the Governor of Pennsylvania mentioned it was really humbling. It was really great to see.” Neubert-Lechner said.

The Erie Playhouse team has made over 1500 masks that were distributed to UPMC. Their next project is to make masks to supply the YMCA’s Children Center