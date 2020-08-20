Governor Wolf renews Opioid Disaster Declaration in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 19: Governor of Pennsylvania Tom Wolf speaks on stage during Pennsylvania Conference For Women at Pennsylvania Convention Center on November 19, 2015 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Marla Aufmuth/Getty Images for Pennsylvania Conference for Women)

Governor Tom Wolf has signed a renewal of his opioid disaster declaration.

This allows the state to loosen regulations and work outside of typical procedures to expedite aid and initiatives to help those suffering from opioid use.

It also grants the redirection and reorganization of commonwealth resources to align programs from multiple agencies to work together to mitigate the opioid crisis.

According to the governor’s office, the three areas of focus for this is prevention, rescue and treatment.