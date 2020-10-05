Governor Wolf requests major disaster declaration for damages from Tropical Storm Isaias

PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 19: Governor of Pennsylvania Tom Wolf speaks on stage during Pennsylvania Conference For Women at Pennsylvania Convention Center on November 19, 2015 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Marla Aufmuth/Getty Images for Pennsylvania Conference for Women)

Governor Tom Wolf today requested that the president declare a major disaster for nine counties in Pennsylvania in the wake of devastating flooding and damages caused by Tropical Storm Isaias in early August.

“My request today includes not only Public Assistance for government to pay for costs associated with its response and repairs, but also Individual Assistance for homeowners who need federal assistance to help them on their path to recovery,” said Governor Wolf. “The damage assessment and validation processes, which are for the first time being conducted virtually due to the pandemic, are ongoing and I have the option of adding other counties as we learn more.”

The governor’s request includes Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lehigh, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton and Philadelphia counties.

The major disaster declaration through the Federal Emergency Management Agency would provide federal funding to local, county and state governments, as well as certain eligible non-profits in those counties through the Public Assistance program.

If the request is approved, applicants can be reimbursed up to 75 percent of the costs incurred on eligible expenses, such as but not limited to costs associated with paying overtime, repairs to damaged infrastructure, equipment rentals and materials.

In order to request Public Assistance, the commonwealth overall must meet a threshold of $19,688,687. Estimated costs associated with this incident period total more than $27.6 million.

Meeting the threshold and making the request are not a guarantee of funding. It is not known when the president will make a decision to grant or deny disaster assistance.

An Individual Assistance declaration could make available to citizens a variety of programs to assist in their recovery needs. More detailed information is available on the FEMA website.