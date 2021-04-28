Governor Wolf responds to the status of the Flagship Niagara this summer

We spoke to Governor Wolf about the status of the Flagship Niagara to hear his reaction.

Governor Wolf said that while this news is disappointing, the decision was made in the interest of public health.

Wolf said that he understands how important the Niagara is to the Erie community and how much the ship impacts local tourism.

“The goal is to keep people safe. We want to make sure folks below decks on the Niagara are safe. There’s no question that’s a really important thing,” said Governor Tom Wolf, (D), Pennsylvania.

Wolf said that with the vaccination efforts continuing across the commonwealth, there is hope for the future of the Niagara.