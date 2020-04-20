Governor Wolf signs Bill 841 providing flexibility to local governments and businesses

Governor Tom Wolf signed Senate Bill 841 today. This bill provides help to local communities and businesses in response to the COVID-19 emergency.

This bill provides flexibility on property tax deadlines, allows remote public meetings and notarization of documents so online vehicle sales can resume.

“This bipartisan legislation gives local governments and businesses additional options to help property taxpayers and address various needs. COVID-19 remains a very real threat and each of us needs to continue doing our part to cut back on physical interactions. This new law is a measured and safe way to provide relief as we continue to monitor the spread of the virus,” said Governor Wolf.

Senate Bill 841 reauthorizes the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council and requires it to study the impact of COVID-19 on hospitals and health systems.

The bill also allows local governments to conduct remote public meetings.

Senate Bill 841 will also provide property tax relief by allowing taxing districts to waive late fees and penalties for property taxes paid by December 31st, 2020.

School districts are now allowed to renegotiate contracts with service providers to ensure payments of personal and fixed costs during the school closure.

Finally Senate Bill 841 will also allow remote notarization of documents.