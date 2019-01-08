Governor Wolf signs executive order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions; 26% by 2025 Video

Governor Wolf signed an executive order today aimed at protecting Pennsylvania's environment. But, to have an impact, he'll need the support of lawmakers.

The executive order establishes, for the first time, a statewide goal of reducing carbon pollution in PA. On Tuesday, Governor Wolf signing an order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the state by 26% by 2025 and 80% by 2050.

Wolf says, "We can reduce Pennsylvania's emissions while creating new jobs and a clean energy economy."

It also establishes the 'Green-Gov Council' to work with state agencies to reduce energy use and improve the efficiency of state buildings and vehicles.

Senator Ryan Aument says, "Those goals are absolutely unattainable if we permit the premature retirement of our nuclear power facilities."

Aument is Chair of the Bicameral 'Nuclear Energy Caucus'. He says any discussion of clean energy standards needs to include nuclear.

"For those who are concerned with carbon emissions, who are concerned with the environment, who are concerned with clean air, nuclear power is critically important to Pennsylvania."

Aument would like to see nuclear energy included, along with solar and wind, in the state's Alternative Energy Portfolio Standards, as well as legislation to help save the Three Mile Island and Beaver Valley nuclear plants from closing.

Aument says, "If we're going to have a more long-range, energy policy in Pennsylvania, we're going to have to work together to be able to pass that legislation."