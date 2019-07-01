Governor Wolf signs new G.I. bill

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is getting his holiday week going by signing a new Pennsylvania G.I. bill.

The governor going to the grounds of the state capital for the formal signing. The new bill would give college tuition funds to family members of the Pennsylvania National Guard who sign up for a second six-year term. Governor Wolf says it’s to support family members who also serve while a loved one is away.

“While you have our backs, we’ll have yours and we’re committed to doing everything in our power to support you as you do your duty to the National Guard, to the people of Pennsylvania and to our nation.” Governor Wolf said.

The military family education program is the first of its kind anywhere in the country.