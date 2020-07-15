Governor Wolf to announce new statewide mitigation orders going into effect July 16th

New statewide mitigation orders will be announced by Governor Wolf today. The order begins Thursday, July 16 at 12:01 a.m.

The new restrictions going into effect include:

-Restaurants and bars are limited to 25% capacity for indoor dining.

-You must order food with alcohol in bars. Sitting at a bar and drinking is not permitted without the purchase of food.

-Outdoor dining and take-out sales of alcohol is still permitted.

-No nightclubs or dance clubs will be open.

-Indoor events are limited to 25 people.

-Outdoor events are limited to 250 people.

-Businesses MUST telework if they are able.

-Gyms, hair salons, dentist, casinos are NOT impacted by this order

In addition, masks are still required in the state.

The Governor is expected to make the announcement Wednesday, July 15 at 3:30 p.m.