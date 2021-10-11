Governor Wolf to visit Gilson Child Development Center in Erie

Governor Tom Wolf and local early education advocates will be visiting the Gilson Child Development Center on October 12th at 12:45 p.m.
The governor will be making this visit to mark the $30 million pre-k expansion included in the 2021-2022 Pennsylvania budget.
In this visit Governor Wolf will discuss the importance of the continued investment in high-quality pre-k in Pennsylvania with community leaders. He will also be visiting with students and teachers at the center.
The $30 million increase included in the final 2021-2022 state budget will afford more than 3,200 additional children to attend pre-k in the upcoming school year.
The governor will also be reinforcing the release of nearly $700 million in American Rescue Plan child care funds to help stabilize the early education sector strained by workforce shortages and increased costs associated with COVID-19.
All attendees for this event will be required to wear face masks as this is an indoor event.
