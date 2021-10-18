Governor Wolf unveils new legislation to combat sexual assault on college campuses in Pennsylvania

Governor Tom Wolf unveiled a new “It’s on Us PA” legislation to decrease sexual assault and violence on college campuses.

The four bill package hopes to ensure an even safer environment for present and future college students.

Here is more on this new legislation.

Governor Wolf believes that Pennsylvania has made many strides to combat sexual assault and violence on college campuses, but says more needs to be done to ensure the safety of all students.

The push to stop sexual assault and violence across Pennsylvania college campuses continues as Governor Wolf unveils a new “It’s On Us PA” legislation.

“We’ve made great progress, but it’s time for us to build on that progress, do more, and take the next steps to protect our students and combat sexual violence. That’s why we’re here today,” said Governor Tom Wolf, (D), Pennsylvania.

Governor Wolf’s four objectives will enact a “Yes Means Yes” law, protect victims on campus crime, educate middle and high school students on sexual assault and violence, and create a task force to better understand student experiences and improve response efforts.

“Sexual assault and harassment are simply unacceptable. We cannot accept a culture in our colleges or in our commonwealth that allows sexual violence to continue, and here in Pennsylvania we are doing something about it,” said Governor Wolf.

For some college students, awareness is the best defense against sexual assault and violence.

“One of the most important things to combat is awareness of the kinds of resources we have. I definitely think that is something important for us, for all of us to be aware of is our resources we can take advantage of if we do find ourselves in such a situation,” said Kyle McCoy, Senior at Penn State Behrend.

For one sophomore at Penn State Behrend, she said that this legislation is a step in the right direction.

“But I believe it will only work if they actually implement it and actually try to do stuff about it cause they just don’t do anything and sweep it under the rug,” said Katrazyna Novak-Zawadzki, Sophomore at Penn State Behrend.

Governor Wolf urges the leadership in the assembly to take quick action to get this legislation up for a vote and bring it to his desk because he is ready to sign it into law.

He continues to say that it is on all of us to stop sexual assault and violence.

For more information on this legislation, click here.

See the official press conference from Governor Tom Wolf from PAcast.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists