Governor Wolf Vetoes Senate Bill 48

Governor Wolf has vetoed Senate Bill 48 noting his reservations about the bill.

“Pennsylvania must secure its elections and provide real reform that makes it easier to vote,” said Governor Wolf in a news release. “Senate Bill 48 makes changes to our elections that I do not believe strike the right balance to improve access to voters or security. The bill weakens the ability of the commonwealth and counties to quickly respond to security needs of voting systems in the future, creating unnecessary bureaucracy and potentially harmful delays.”

Governor Wolf does not agree with some of the terms laid out in the bill and has chosen to veto it. Governor Wolf claims in a news release he thinks “the bill did not seek to increase voter participation in Pennsylvania. While the bill would secure elections, it also binds the hands of future administrations through a decertification procedure which weakens the ability of the commonwealth and counties to quickly respond to flaws that would require the desertification of large numbers of machines fewer than 180 days before an election.”

“Further, as we approach an election with anticipated large turnout and new voting technology, I’m concerned the isolated removal of a convenient voting option would increase waiting times and could discourage participation. I repeatedly sought improvements to this bill that would ease access to voting and decrease waiting times, but those changes were not accepted,” said Governor Wolf.