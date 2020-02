A veto by Governor Tom Wolf will mean the closure of a regional community care center.

The Governor vetoed Senate Bill 906, which would have placed a moratorium on the closing of any state center in PA.

The bill was introduced after the Department of Human Services announced the closing of the Polk Center in Venango County and White Haven in Luzerne County.

The bill would have blocked the closure of any state center for at least five years, according to a news release from the Governor’s Office.