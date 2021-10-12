Governor Wolf visiting Erie Tuesday to announce Pre-K expansion that will impact thousands of children this school year

Governor Tom Wolf will be in Erie Tuesday visiting a Child Development Center to announce a huge Pre-K expansion that will impact thousands of children this upcoming school year.

Fontaine Glenn was live from the control room with more on the governor’s visit.

Governor Wolf will be in Erie Tuesday afternoon to announce a $30 million Pre-K expansion during his visit to the Gilson Child Development Center.

Governor Wolf says this expansion, part of the 2021-2022 Pennsylvania budget, will allow for more than 3,000 additional children to attend Pre-K during the upcoming school year.

Wolf will also discuss the importance of investing in high quality Pre-K with local elected officials.

The governor will touch on his plans for improving early education that were strained by the affects of covid-19 through the $700 million in American Rescue Plan child care funds.

While at the children’s center, Wolf also plans to visit with students and teachers.

