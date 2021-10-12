Governor Wolf visits Gilson Child Development Center

Governor Tom Wolf made a visit to Erie on October 12th.

The governor announced an investment in early education that will impact thousands of children in the upcoming school year.

Governor Wolf took a tour of Gilson Child Development Center in Erie.

“Families are finding it very hard to get child care. Early childhood education is a barrier to getting ourselves back on economic track and part of the reason I think is because we don’t provide enough resources like CDC,” said Governor Tom Wolf, (D), Governor of Pennsylvania.

The governor discussed the importance of investing in high quality pre-k in Pennsylvania with local elected officials at the Gilson Child Development Center in Erie.

The governor announced a pre-k expansion plan that will impact more than 3,000 children this upcoming school year.

“This year we’re using another $655 million from the ARP, American Rescue Plan money,” said Governor Wolf.

Governor Wolf said that students of all ages need to learn in classroom.

“The in-person experience is really important to socialization, the learning from a teacher in person those are really important things,” said Governor Wolf.

One local businessman, Nick Scott Jr. said that investing in early education is the most important commitment we can make.

“When you’re in business and you have skin in the game. If you have a broken business model you either fix it or you go bankrupt and in this case we don’t want our children to go bankrupt so we’ve got to fix it,” said Nick Scott Jr., Scott Enterprises.

Governor Wolf said that he was impressed with the facility he toured.

He said that more centers like this one are needed across the commonwealth.

