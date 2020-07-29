Governor Wolf visits PA Career Link to highlight virtual services available

Governor Tom Wolf paid a visit to the PA Career Link in York County on July 28th to highlight the virtual services available to people looking for work, as well as employers seeking qualified candidates.

PA Careerlink has transitioned to offer more services online to help people find family-sustaining jobs in all 67 counties.

The governor also urged Republicans in congress to extend the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation Program that provides an extra $600 per week to people receiving unemployment compensation.

The federal program ended on July 25th.