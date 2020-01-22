Governor Wolf’s administration facing federal lawsuit to stop the closure of state-funded facilities in PA

A small group of family members and lawmakers are moving ahead with a lawsuit against Governor Wolf’s administration.

The group announced the federal lawsuit to stop the closing of Polk Center and White Haven, two of five such state-funded facilities in Pennsylvania.

The Wolf administration is arguing that the residents would be better served in more open community programs, however, family members insist that their loved ones need 24 hour care that other facilities do not provide.

The closings follow an ongoing trend away from big institutions in favor of smaller, locally run facilities.