Governor Wolf’s GreenGov Council inviting public feedback on green practices within state agencies

Governor Tom Wolf’s administration interagency, known as the GreenGov Council is inviting the public to learn about efforts to boost green and sustainable practices in state government. This event will take place on January 31, 2020 at the headquarters of PEMA in Harrisburg, this according to a news release from the Governor’s office.

Co-chaired by the departments of General Services, Environmental Protection, and Conservation and Natural Resources, the council will give an update on its first year activities and plans for 2020. The public will be invited to provide feedback on the program and discussion on the next steps for the GreenGov Agency Checklist. State agencies will use the annual survey to evaluate progress and achievements toward using fewer resources, which reduces carbon emissions and saves taxpayer dollars.

The survey consists of the performance categories of: Benchmarking and Evaluation; Buildings and Structures; Transportation; Products and Materials; Culture; Renewable Energy; and Resilience. All state agencies under the governor’s jurisdiction will complete the survey, establishing performance measures and strategies to achieve certification in the GreenGov program.

To access a sample of the checklist, click here.