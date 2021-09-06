Governor Wolf opens violence intervention and prevention grant opportunity

HARRISBURG — On Friday, Governor Tom Wolf, State Senator Vincent Hughes and Representative Donna Bullock announced they will use $24 million in funding to issue grants and technical assistance to combat community violence throughout the Commonwealth.

As administered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD), the Violence Intervention and Prevention (VIP) funding is intended to support local intervention and preventative measures to stop gun and group violence in regions that are experiencing high rates of violent crime.

“Gun violence tears our communities apart, and we have seen far too much of it across the commonwealth over the past year,” said Gov. Wolf. “Families and communities across Pennsylvania have experienced far too much loss. This funding will provide necessary resources for effective, community-led programs that work to stop gun violence and group violence.”

Community-based organizations, institutions of higher education, municipalities, district attorneys and counties are all eligible to apply. Awards will range from maximum budgets of $50,000 to $2,000,000 for project periods spanning up to two years (24 months).

“We can no longer afford to ignore the very real human and economic costs of gun violence in the Commonwealth,” Rep. Bullock said. “As a legislator and a parent, I am committed to not only reducing these costs but to also creating a safer Pennsylvania for our children. This grant is a significant investment in proven violence prevention programs led by trusted partners with boots on the ground.”

Awards are tiered to reflect the applicant’s size and service area. Applicants are eligible to use funding to support a wide range of programs that address community violence and prevention efforts, such as street outreach, violence interruption with credible messengers, education and others. More detailed information about the application process can be found HERE.

“Our caucus fought side by side with the governor to ensure the budget include a significant investment in community violence intervention programs,” said Senator Hughes. “The opening of applications for this funding is the next step to getting these funds to our communities. I encourage those grassroots, neighborhood based organizations, that work day in and day out on the front line of the gun violence pandemic plaguing communities, to submit an application for assistance so they can continue to provide these vital services in our communities.”

Interested applicants can access application resources through PCCD’s Gun Violence webpage under the “Grants & Funding” tab. PCCD is using a single online survey form (via SurveyMonkey) for the initial funding request application. An informational webinar will also be hosted on Sept. 14th at 11 a.m. for interested applicants.

The window to apply is open now through Friday, Oct. 15. Awards will be announced at the School Safety and Security Committee meeting on Dec. 1, with projects slated to begin Jan. 1, 2022.

Questions regarding this solicitation should be forwarded to RA-PCCD_ExecutiveOfc@pa.gov.

