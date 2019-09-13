Governor’s Suicide Task Force held Public Listening Tour at Penn State Behrend

The Governor’s Suicide Task Force held a Public Listening Tour at Penn State Behrend.

Students, legislators, and members of the community gathered to discuss suicide prevention efforts.

The Task Force is also looking to help open up the conversation with Erie residents and to ensure their voices are heard.

The Public Listening Sessions are an opportunity to reduce the stigma and help develop a prevention plan.

“How they want to help people. How they want to help themselves. How they want to help their loved ones or friends into having that voice and sharing that voice, and expressing why the need is for suicide prevention. How we can help them with what their thoughts are and what their needs are,” said Govan Martin, Executive Director, Prevent Suicide PA.

Wolf’s Administration will be holding listening tours throughout Pennsylvania to gather ideas on how to reduce the state’s suicide rate.