Grace Church hosts drive-thru Christmas experience

With many holiday events being canceled and church services being held virtually, some people say they are looking for ways to get in the Christmas spirit.

At Grace Church in McKean and Harborcreek, they are providing the community with a Christmas experience, including a light display, Christmas CDs and live music.

“We decided to take it outdoors. We have such creative people here at Grace and we just didn’t want to be limited in any way in celebrating.” said Diane Wright, Central Engagement Lead at Grace Church.

Wright explained that they’ve made an effort to limit contact. The cars drive through five different stops focusing on hope, faith, light, peace and joy.

One family says this drive thru Christmas experience not only helps them get in the holiday spirit, but allows them to spend time together outside of the house.

“To help to bring people together in such a time of need and hope for the world, I think, is great for people to get out and, kind of, experience the true meaning of Christmas, some community and some fun.” said Chris Serafini.

Another spectator says though the event doesn’t allow for the people to gather in the traditional sense, the long line of cars speaks to the strength of the community.

“The entire crew here at Grace have done to keep the church community alive the whole year through, not just at Christmas time, but the whole year through. It’s especially gratifying to be out here on a night like tonight.” said Todd Powers.

Powers’ son Brady adds that it’s this type of family event that reminds him that there is a silver lining to the holidays this year.

“Instead of people being at work and being all spread out traveling all across everywhere just to celebrate Christmas. It makes it a lot more compact making it so we can all celebrate more as family.” said Brady Powers.

Grace Church will be hosting a virtual event on Christmas Eve, all in an effort to keep the community safe this holiday season.