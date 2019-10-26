Gracylane raising funding for breast cancer research

Gracylane has formally reopened its new location at Millcreek Mall.

In part with the stores’s grand opening, Gracylane will raise funds to benefit the Vera Bradley Foundation for breast cancer. In recognition of the grand opening, the Cafaro Foundation generously donated a $5,000 check to the Vera Bradley Foundation.

The event gave customers the opportunity to see the new store while help raise awareness and fight against breast cancer

“It’s very important to us because everyone in the store has had someone that has been touched by breast cancer. We have partnered with the Vera Bradley breast cancer foundation because of what they do. ” said Tom Gober, Owner of Gracylane.

Customers also had the opportunity to take part in raffle baskets, receive a free special gift from the store and shop