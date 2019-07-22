Grady’s Decision 5K taking place at Presque Isle State Park

Hundreds of people made their way to Presque Isle State park on Saturday with a special mission in mind.

This was the 7th annual Grady’s Decision 5K at Presque Isle State Park. The event allowed runners and walkers alike to take part in this 5K as well as to celebrate “miracle babies”

All of the proceeds go towards helping support local families.

“To see that four to five hundred people would show up and run in the memory of him, and the great work that we’re doing, makes me incredibly emotional.” said Ryan Smith, the president and co-founder of Grady’s Decision.

The hope was that close to $10,000 to $12,000 would be raised from the event.