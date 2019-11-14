Graff-Hoehn Teacher Education Fund established to benefit Erie public school teachers pursing continuing education

Erie’s Public Schools has announced that in June of 2019, Linda and Brian Graff established the Graff-Hoehn Teacher Education Fund at the Erie Community Foundation. This fund will benefit Erie public school teachers pursuing continuing education.

“We contacted the Erie Community Foundation regarding our desire to establish a ‘Teacher Education Fund’ to help teachers pay for continuing education requirements; Foundation staff connected us with representatives of the Foundation for Erie’s Public Schools, and we met with all parties to lay out a plan,” said Linda Graff. “The Foundation helped us set up the Graff-Hoehn Teacher Education Fund, a perpetual fund with an upfront donation, with the hope of encouraging others who feel the same to contribute to the fund in order to help even more local teachers.”

The Graff’s hope their gift makes life a little easier for teachers who work hard to make things better for their students and the community.