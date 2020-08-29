Graham’s Records celebrates National Record Store Day

Today August 29th is National Record Store Day. This year the vinyl releases will be dropped over the course of three days to avoid large crowds gathering on one day.

We talked to record collectors about the changes that are being made in order to be celebrated locally.

Customers lined up over at Graham’s Record Store. Customers began lining up at 6:00 Saturday morning while also being spread out six feet apart.

Record Store Day traditionally brings a large group of vinyl collectors together, but the owner of the record shop Michael Graham explained that some modifications have been made this year.

“It’s typically in April. It’s typically huge so they broke it up into three different dates to make it a little smaller you know more of a bite sized version of it to keep the crowds down,” said Michael Graham, Owner of Graham’s Records.

One customer at Graham’s Records said that breaking the event up into three dates has other benefits aside from social distancing.

“Beneficial too I think for collectors that it’s broken up into three days. I think it helps everybody’s wallets mainly. It kind of spreads it out. I’m just thrilled to come in and actually purchase something,” said Jon Deary, Record Collector.

Another customer said that right now is the time to support local businesses such as Graham’s Records.

“It’s important to support all the local businesses and I’ve known Mike for years and he’s helped build my collection up throughout the years with some great records,” said Larry Wheaton, Vinyl Enthusiast.

Normally customers can sift through Record Store Day releases, but this year they have compiled them into one are to avoid wandering crowds.

“We would definitely scatter them so it was more of a scavenger hunt so not one person could grab all of one record,” said Pearl Graham, wife of Michael Graham.

This year the first couple of people in line early this morning we’re able to pick up three Record Day releases so that more people would have a chance to possibly buy the rare record they were looking for.

The next Record Store day releases will be held on September 6th and October 24th.