Grammy award-winning group performs at Penn State Behrend Wednesday afternoon

Penn State Behrend’s Music at Noon: The Logan Series continued today. The concert featured a Grammy award-winning group.

The Turtle Island quartet performed selections from John Coltran’s seminal LP “A Love Supreme”

They are known to fuse the classical quartet aesthetic with contemporary American music styles. In 2006 and 2008, they won Grammy Awards for best classical crossover album.

“I heard Jimi Hendrix playing the guitar and it just blew my mind. I realized I can play the violin in a similar style to Jimi Hendrix, just changing the way I was playing and that’s what made this all happen.” said David Balakrishnan, violin player.

Penn State Behrend’s Music at Noon series is free to the public. The next performance will be on Wednesday, February 5th featuring Third Coast Percussion.

