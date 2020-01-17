Grammy nominee Tessa Lark performs for students at Erie Day School

Students at Erie Day School had a chance to hear from a Grammy-nominated violinist today.

Tessa Lark performed for a packed room. Lark is the Erie Philharmonic guest violinist this weekend. She was able to take out from her busy schedule to perform for the students. Lark also took the time to talk to students about her dreams of becoming a concert violinist.

“It really lets the kids see that it’s not some unobtainable goal. It’s something anyone can do if they really put their hearts to it.” said Steve Wiser, executive director of the Erie Philharmonic.

You can catch Lark playing with the Erie Philharmonic tomorrow night.