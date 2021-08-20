Grammy winner joins birthday celebration for local NFL alumnus

A Grammy winner performed at a local birthday bash on Friday evening.

The surprise party was for Erie native Alexander “Woody” Thompson, who played three seasons as a starter for the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL. This was his 69th birthday.

The Grammy winner was saxophonist Chris Mitchell, a family friend, who made his first trip to Erie to be part of the festivities.

For Mitchell, touring has taken on a different feel.

“The tour right now is only for private occasions, like special weddings, birthday parties or special anniversaries,” Mitchell said. “But the actual concerts will start in theaters in December.”

For Thompson, Friday night was special.

“My wife, she was the planner, who I am grateful for,” Thompson said, “because I don’t have a lot of celebrations, so this is a big event for me.”

Thompson also said he’s a graduate of East High, class of 1971.

