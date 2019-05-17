Grand Jury Indicts in 2017 Jamestown Murder

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Charged in 2017 Jamestown stabbing death Tavion Turner

Jamestown NY - A Chautauqua County Grand Jury has indicted a man for a Jamestown New York stabbing death.

20-year old Tavion Turner is in jail on one million dollars cash bond. It was in November of 2017 when Dyllan Ownbey was stabbed to death on a Jamestown street.

Police believe that the two men had been walking when an argument started that led to the stabbing.

At the time a 15-year old and a 12-year were interviewed as potential witnesses but it's not known if they were involved in the secret Grand Jury testimony that led to the indictment.