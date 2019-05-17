Grand Jury indicts Turner for 2017 Jamestown Murder

A Chautauqua County Grand Jury has indicted a man for a Jamestown New York stabbing death.

20-year old Tavion Turner is in jail on one million dollars cash bond. It was in November of 2017 when Dyllan Ownbey was stabbed to death on a Jamestown street.

Police believe that the two men had been walking when an argument started that led to the stabbing.

At the time a 15-year old and a 12-year were interviewed as potential witnesses but it’s not known if they were involved in the secret Grand Jury testimony that led to the indictment.