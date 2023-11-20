Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department is opening up the Hose Company 27 Social Club in Harborcreek.

On Monday at 7 p.m., there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony where members can enjoy drinks, food and small games of chance.

The general manager said all proceeds go directly to the volunteer fire department.

“We want you to come down and enjoy having a nice family-friendly environment to bring your kids, to sit down and eat good meals together. We want this to be a place where families can come and know that they are not only coming out and enjoying a great meal and great beverages but also doing it for a great cause,” said Heather Zuber, general manager of Hose Company 27 Social Club.

The social club is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. They close at midnight on Friday and Saturday.