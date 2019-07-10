Grand opening of new 7-10 Cafe

A grand opening and ribbon cutting was held this morning at the new 7-10 Café in the heart of Erie.

The café, located at West 7th and 10th Street, will feature baked cookies, breads and cakes. Mable Howard acts as owner and her mom bakes cookies, breads and cakes.

The 7-10 Café is located next to the Erie Playhouse and is proud to contribute to a growing cultural section of downtown Erie.

7-10 Café is Erie’s only mother daughter run café and focuses on providing a wholesome, loving and caring atmosphere for its customers