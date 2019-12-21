Grand opening skate held at the new Flo Fabrizio Ice Center

It’s smooth skating at Erie’s new ice rink.

It’s a landmark that many have been looking forward to since it closed in December of 2017.

The new ice rink center is named after late Rep. Flo Fabrizio, a passionate support of the Erie community.

Johnny Drain, a skater says, “Its been closed for awhile and seeing it first when I first walked in, it looks pretty good, they did a good job remodeling it.”

New rennovations come from a $2 million dollar state redevelopment grant with new admentities including an ice making system, bleachers and dasher boards.

Scott Mitchell, President and CEO of the Erie Zoo says, “We pushed really hard to be open for the holidays, traditionally it’s one of the biggest weeks of the year for us because people are off of school, parents are off of work, so we’ll see lots of families over the next course of the week or so.”

Scott Mitchell tells us the rink will create more than 30 jobs for zoo employees as well as an economic boost for the Erie community.

Some visitors say being back on the ice is like reliving their childhood memories.

John Wisniewski, a skater says, “This is great, this is a place where I grew up, I’ve learned to skate here, I learned to play hockey here and now its Andrew’s turn and I’m glad they took the time and effort to redo this place.”

The new ice rink will also hold hockey tournaments and skate lessons.



