Grandview Elementary School holds car parade for students

Students and teachers reunite once again!

Faculty at Grandview Elementary School held a car parade for students Wednesday.

The teachers holding signs and even dressing up for the kids and their families as they drove around the school’s property. The students also had the opportunity to tell their teachers how much they miss them during their time outside of the classroom.

Principal Joe Jablonski says this event not only allows everyone to see each other again, but also goodbye for the summer.

“It’s obviously very difficult right now. We didn’t get the proper sendoff we wanted, so hopefully it will be a nice little celebration for our students, teachers and families.” Jablonski said.