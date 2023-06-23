(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A major announcement comes from North East dealing with the hot debate of what to do what the Granite Ridge campus.

A Facebook post from Granite Ridge says in part:

“Over the last several weeks we have considered all of the feedback and information available to us. At this time, we have decided not to pursue the Unaccompanied Minors Program. Our decision was based on a number of factors, including community feedback and government requirements for the facility. It is always possible that circumstances may change in the future, but as of today, we are focusing on other uses for the campus.”

While many in the community consider this announcement a major win, the letter does state it is always possible circumstances could change in the future. But as of now, Granite Ridge is focused on finding other uses that can benefit from the uniqueness and beauty of the historic campus.

This comes after months of deliberation between the North East community and the Granite Ridge team on this issue.

At the end of March 2023, the new owners of the former Mercyhurst North East campus, which is now Granite Ridge, announced one of the many considerations for the property is to house unaccompanied migrant children.

Previously, Granite Ridge North East township supervisors approved a request to subdivide the site of existing townhouses into a separate parcel.

Frank Shunk, a North East Township supervisor, claims there are many things Granite Ridge can do with the new parcel, such as selling it separately from the main property.