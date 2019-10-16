Grant approved by Erie County Council to fund program aimed at reducing gun violence in Erie

A program aimed at reducing gun violence in Erie County has been approved.

The District Attorney’s Office received a statewide grant worth nearly $250,000.

The money would be used to pay overtime to law enforcement agencies in Erie County as they work to reduce gun violence.

Erie County Council approved the grant at Tuesday nights meeting.

“It would be a variety of all the law enforcement agencies throughout Erie County working together in whatever programs they deem would be beneficial to reduce gun violence in our community,” said Carl Anderson, Councilman, Erie County Council.

In addition to overtime, the money could be used for additional personnel brought in the achieve the programs goal.