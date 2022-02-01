Grant awarded to bring new workforce training center for adults with autism to the region

A new training center is coming to the region thanks to a $150,000 award to the Northwest Workforce Development Board.

The Business-Education Partnership Grant to the Northwest Workforce Development Board will provide a career pipeline for students who will benefit from specific training.

The Uniquely Abled Academy will focus on young adults with autism who are interested in entering the workforce.

This academy will train people for computer numerical control (CNC), machining and connect Pennsylvania businesses with students.

“Our region’s economy is strong, our workforce is diverse, and we have so much potential to train the next generation right here. These funds will go a long way to continue operating programs and connect people with different abilities to in-demand technical careers right here in our community.”” said State Representative Ryan Bizzarro, (D), Erie.

“Building the best possible workforce for our community means tapping into every young adult to help them maximize their skills. The funding awarded today will help launch the Uniquely Abled Academy, which will prepare students with autism for careers in computer numerical control machining, a high-demand career in today’s manufacturing industry. It’s a win for students and for our workforce,” Said Representative Pat Harkins, (D), Erie.

“Erie has a highly talented pool of students, including students with autism who have much to offer, but we need to make sure we are reaching them with the right resources. The new center is going to open doors for these students by providing training in high-demand skills to ensure they achieve productive roles in the workplace,” said Representative Bob Merski, (D), Erie.

In addition to this academy, the Northwest Workforce Development Board will connect rural students to local employers for work experience or company tours to offer hands-on experience with local industries in the area.

The Northwest Workforce Development Board also serves Crawford, Warren, Forest, Venango and Clarion.